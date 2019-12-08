|
Ellen Aslin
Wauwatosa - age 94, of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Ellen will be dearly missed by her children James, Richard, Maureen, Thomas, William and their families. She is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, of 68 years, Robert M. Aslin.
Ellen will be remembered as the most kind and gentle person who unfailingly supported her family and extended family.
Private family services were held. If you would like to make a donation in Ellen's name, donations would be appreciated to the Lutheran Home Foundation - Elaine's Hope.
The family would like to give special thanks to Harwood Place and Lutheran Home staff for their loving care shown to Ellen and her family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019