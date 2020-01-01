|
|
Ellen J. Welch
Wauwatosa - Ellen JoAnne Welch, passed away peacefully, at the age of 67, on December 28, surrounded by her family and closest friends after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Gary Dudovick of 33 years; her two adoring daughters Kitty and Elizabeth (Zoran Vasiljevic) who already miss her terribly; her best friend and soul-sister Geralyn McGee (Ed Hicks); her sister-in-law Debra Keller, her brother-in-law Dan Dudovick (Ellen Langrehr), her sister Kathy (Kelly) Salmon, and other siblings along with many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends that will also miss Ellen.
Ellen is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Susie, her brother-in-law Pat Keller, and her treasured friend Mary Frisch Bascom.
Ellen was born to John and Jane Welch on January 20, 1952, the middle child of 7 kids. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in 1970 where she made some of the best friends of her life. From 1982-1987 Ellen worked for the City of Milwaukee. In 1987 she received her Bachelor of Arts from Mount Mary University; she went on to earn her certificate in Elementary Education in 1990. Ellen was a proud elementary school teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools for over 20 years. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world with Gary. They were lucky enough to explore Florida, Georgia, Jamaica, Aruba, Mexico, Ireland, Italy, and Spain. She also enjoyed her retired MPS teachers book club, and playing with her grand-doggy, Yumee. Above all, Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was always sure to make them see how loved they were.
The family would like to thank the Neurosciences staff at Froedtert Hospital. Their compassion and guidance during the last few months will never be forgotten. The family would also like to send heartfelt thanks to the staff of Zilber Family Hospice for their loving care of Ellen and her family.
Visitation will take place at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Sunday, January 5 from 12pm until 2:30. A memorial service will take place following the visitation at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020