|
|
Ellen Jane Blanchard
New Berlin - (Nee Blank) Entered God's loving arms on November 9, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Duane for 53 years. She is survived by her brother Curt, sons David (Christie Kessler), Jean-Paul (girl-friend Dana Jackson) and Michael (Katie), grandchildren Haylan, Henry, Milo and Finn, brother-in-law David (Denise) and sister-in-law Diane (Ray) Paprocki. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the employees at Zilber Family Hospice who took such good care of Ellen in her final weeks.
Ellen graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, receiving Bachelor of Science degrees in both Zoology and Medical Technology. She was a talented musician playing the euphonium. She played in some local bands including the Milwaukee Elks Youth Band, the Oconomowoc Legion Band and the Milwaukee Civic Band for 25 years. She was a great cook and loved doing needle point and counted cross stitch.
Memorial Gathering on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at SAINT GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3160 So. 63rd Street, Milwaukee from 9:30am to 11am with a Funeral Service at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019