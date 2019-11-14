Services
Cremation Society of Milwaukee
4747 S. 60th St
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 384-2424
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
SAINT GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH
3160 So. 63rd Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
SAINT GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH
3160 So. 63rd Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Jane Blanchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Jane Blanchard Notice
Ellen Jane Blanchard

New Berlin - (Nee Blank) Entered God's loving arms on November 9, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Duane for 53 years. She is survived by her brother Curt, sons David (Christie Kessler), Jean-Paul (girl-friend Dana Jackson) and Michael (Katie), grandchildren Haylan, Henry, Milo and Finn, brother-in-law David (Denise) and sister-in-law Diane (Ray) Paprocki. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to the employees at Zilber Family Hospice who took such good care of Ellen in her final weeks.

Ellen graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, receiving Bachelor of Science degrees in both Zoology and Medical Technology. She was a talented musician playing the euphonium. She played in some local bands including the Milwaukee Elks Youth Band, the Oconomowoc Legion Band and the Milwaukee Civic Band for 25 years. She was a great cook and loved doing needle point and counted cross stitch.

Memorial Gathering on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at SAINT GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3160 So. 63rd Street, Milwaukee from 9:30am to 11am with a Funeral Service at 11am.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline