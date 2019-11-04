Resources
Born to eternal life October 3rd 2019, aged 61. Loving mother, passionate Packers fan, dedicated friend, animal lover, and master chef. Survived by two children, Matt and Ashley.

Ellen loved to crochet, cook, and watch the Packers. In 2014 she fulfilled a lifelong dream of seeing a game at Lambeau field. Her favorite pass time was crocheting blankets for the children and grandchildren of friends and family. She passed along her deep love of animals to her children, and those who knew her.

Ellen was cremated laid to rest on October 20th with services at Nain Lutheran Church in West Allis.

Please consider a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society in her memory.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
