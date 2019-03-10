|
Yahr, (Ruth) Ellen Kristine b. 12-3-1948 d, 10-2-2018 in Safed, Israel Attended John Marshall H.S., U W Whitewater, UWM. Studied in Safed , Israel for 23 years , Outgoing and friendly, she stayed single, loved dogs, books, she guided 12 and even 18 mile walks in the Wadi (river beds in Galilee) to Mt. Meron, Sea of Galilee (Kineret), the River Jordan. "Kris" had a unique skill: to identify a point of disagreement ... and hook you in to a 3-1/2 hour non-garrulous discourse. (a schmues!) She was uncommonly and directly frank .. and then, the deeper empath. A humorous finder of truth, steadfast in friendship, passionate in her beliefs. PLEASE leave your memories and contact info w/ her brother Richard at [email protected] for a memorial in Spring, 2019
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019