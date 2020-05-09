Ellen L. Gawrisch M.D.Welcomed into Heaven by her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at the age of 64. Dear sister of Gretchen (Scott) Dummann, Pastor John (Wendy) Gawrisch, Daniel Gawrisch, and Jenny (Paul) Rindal. Beloved Aunt of Kathryn (Eric), Matthew (Nicole), Carolyn (Anthony), Mark, Christine, John (Jowell), Joseph (Emily), Laura (Dale), Lisa (Brandon), Kelly (Kirk), Kimberly (Scott), David (Katie), Daniel (Kaitlin), Eric (Lolitta), and Jill (Michael).Great-aunt of Aidan, Asa, Eli, Johann, Tyler, Ryan, Natalie, Bria, Kayla, Lauren, Ethan, Elias, Ella, Elayna, Brody, Harper, Bryce, Brady, Braxton, Owen, Kallie, Brooks, McKenna, Joshua, and Christopher. Preceded in death by her parents Professor Wilbert and Marilyn Gawrisch. Also survived by other relatives and friends.A limited visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14th from 2:30pm - 6:30pm at Star of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, 3700 S. Casper Dr., New Berlin. Please keep in mind that as a result of the ongoing pandemic, only 10 visitors will be allowed inside the church at a time, and the family thanks you for your patience.Ellen was a longtime member at Star of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in New Berlin, and served as an anesthesiologist for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee, Elm Brook Hospital in Brookfield, and Mercy Hospital in Janesville.Memorials to Star of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.