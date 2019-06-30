|
Lex, Ellen L. (Nee Tulare) Born February 8, 1925 in Rochester, Minnesota, the youngest of three children, to Willis M. and Louise A. (nee Madson) Tulare. Ellen died at age 94 on June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved brothers Raymond (1934) and Elmer (1999), her parents and daughter Mary Elizabeth Ducharme (2013). She is survived by daughter Louise (Kim) Stack and sons James, Joseph and John Lex. Further survived by grandsons Jacob, Matthew and Michael Lex, niece Helen Gunderson and Walter Tulare. Memorial Gathering at THE FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10AM to 11:30AM. Memorial Service to follow, at 11:30AM. Inurnment on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, Minnesota. Ellen proudly served her country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. She met her former husband, James R. Lex at Lackland Air Force Base and after their time in service moved to his home state of Wisconsin. He also preceded her in death in 2006. Ellen retired from Trinity Memorial Hospital in Cudahy, Wisconsin in 1990.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 30 to July 3, 2019