Ellen L Marschke Age 80 years. Sunday, May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Terri Marschke. Proud grandma of Shawn Roecker. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per her wishes, private services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
