Kirchberger, Ellen M. 94, of West Bend, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Survivors include her three sons, Gary (Maria) Kirchberger, John (Mary) Kirchberger, and Jim (Tracy) Kirchberger; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Road, Slinger. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
