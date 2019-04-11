Services
Rossman, Ellen April 6, 2019, age 76, of Washington D.C. Dear sister of Stanley (Beryl) Rossman. Loving aunt of Amy and Jeremy Rossman (Ryan Sullivan). Further survived by Robin (Henry) Zaks, Abby (Marvin) Kanter, Karen (Kent Tobey) Coburn, Steven (Barbara) Dubrow, Vicki Dubrow, Alan (Jill) Dubrow, Joanne (Dennis) Paradise and other relatives and friends. Graveside services 11 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. Memorials to charities of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
