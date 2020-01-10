|
|
Ellie Pearson
Eleanor B. Pearson's aggressive effort to deter cancer came to an end Jan. 5, when she died — "gracefully," as she wished — at her home in Shorewood. She was 79 and had refused through eight years of treatment to let the disease dilute her love and support for family, friends and others facing adversity. She was a devoted mom, an artist, a teacher and, as a Wisconsin Division of Vocational Rehabilitation counselor, an inspiration to the disabled for more than three decades.
Born in Illinois to Fred D. and Mary S. Barber on June 20, 1940, the former Mary Eleanor Barber lived most of her life in Milwaukee and its suburbs. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1958, earned an art education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, married artist Dennis Pearson in 1962 and bore her first son, Todd, in Milwaukee. The young family lived in Philadelphia and New York City for two years before returning to Milwaukee, where son Joe was born in 1966. After the couple divorced, she bought what became her longtime home in Shorewood.
Ellie's career in vocational rehabilitation began in 1969 when she applied her art education training to helping the disabled augment their other government benefits by producing arts and crafts they could sell, mostly through Milwaukee's Easter Seal Society shop. Cutbacks in that state homecraft program in the 1970s led her to advance to rehabilitation counselor in the northwest Milwaukee DVR office, from which she retired in 2001.
Co-workers admired her compassion and constant advocacy for the disabled, and all the more her dedication, as a single mom, to her family. She was skilled and enthusiastic at sewing, needlework, weaving, fabric creations, and drawing and painting. She was a fine and adventurous cook, regularly inviting friends and family to feast at her colorfully set dinner table. She delighted in sharing photos of such occasions as well as pictures and recipes for the inventive breakfasts she prepared for herself.
Her home was richly decorated with an eclectic mix of antiques, whimsical flea market finds, and art show purchases that reflected
her exquisite taste. She was a compulsive organizer, impeccable housekeeper, and talented gardener.
Inspired by the family vacations of her youth, she traveled widely. She visited much of the American west and New England, several European destinations, Canada, Mexico, and Guatemala, of which she became especially fond. In 1976 she stepped in to help salvage a school trip days after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala City, killing more than 23,000 people and leaving a million homeless. Moved to offer them help, she produced a coloring book from the photos she took there, sent the proceeds to relief agencies, befriended her tour guide, and returned two more times to admire quake survivors' resilience and the textiles, weaving and other crafts they had soon resumed.
She helped her Guatemalan friend expand his tour business, partnering with him in a brief fling as travel agent in 2017 to organize a ten day adventure in Argentina's Patagonian region for a group of Milwaukee-area horseback riding enthusiasts.
At home. Ellie doted on four cats through the years: Felix, Claudia, Silvano, and Leo. She even commemorated each of them in the collection of felt appliquéd Christmas stockings that she made each year for her sons.
With the help of loving friends, Todd and Joe kept a vigil beside her home hospice bed in her last days and were there when she died. Todd is a guitar player whose mom let some of the louder bands he played with practice in her basement. He teaches private students, and is a fixture at concerts here and in Chicago. Joe is a stagehand who lived in New York City and was an electrician for several Broadway shows before returning for assignments in Milwaukee and Madison. He is married to Angela Vick.
Other survivors are Ellie's sister Nancy Vonier (wife of Michael Treeful), of Tucson, Ariz.; brothers Tom Barber, of Shorewood; Fred (and wife Joanne), of Beverly, Mass.; and Roger, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; their 15 children and grandchildren.
As Ellie wished, there will be no formal funeral, but her family plans a memorial gathering on a date to be determined. Friends may support cancer research in her memory with contributions to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Development, P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226, or give to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020