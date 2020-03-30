Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Sister Ellinda Leichtfeld SSSF

Milwaukee - March 28th, 2020. Age 95 years. Dear great-aunt of Karen Carbone from Silver Spring, Maryland and her daughter Dallan Josphine Carbone and son Kace Alexander Carbone. Further survived by cousins, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 65 years.

Private Services will be held. To view a video of the service, please visit http://www.ustream.tv/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
