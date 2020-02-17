|
Elliott F. Schnackenberg
Milwaukee - passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Preceded in death by his sister Eva Lou Sudlow. Loving uncle of the late Larry Sudlow, Paula (Mike) Clay, John (Elizabeth) Sudlow, and Edward (Teresa) Sudlow. Dear cousin of Nancy (Don) Evans, Kathy (Tom) Hennings, and Elaine Andress. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elliott was born to Lutheran School teachers, Otto and Ruth Schnackenberg, in Fremont, Nebraska. He lived in Arlington, Nebraska; Indianapolis, Indiana; Danville, Illinois; and Milwaukee before graduating from Bay View High School and Ohio University.
Elliott taught photography at Milwaukee Area Technical College and loved interacting with his students. He was a member of the Coalition of Photographic Artists and was active with the Photography Council at the Milwaukee Art Museum. He was passionate about his Lutheran heritage, BMW automobiles, the BMW Vintage and Classic Car Club of America, the BMW Classic Car Club, and BMW Veteranen-Club Deutschland.
Cemetery interment service on Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 AM at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St. Milwaukee. Memorial service on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Freistadt, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd. Mequon.
Following the memorial service, family and friends are invited to the church Gathering Room to share experiences and memories of Elliott with each other. Light refreshments will be served.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020