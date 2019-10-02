|
Ellsworth A. Butt
West Bend - Son of George and Selma (nee Benicke) Butt was born to Eternal Life on September 30, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Ellsworth was born to earthly life on October 22, 1925 in the Township of Jackson, WI. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pleasant Valley Road in Jackson Township. Ellsworth was employed at the Kiekhaefer Corporation/Mercury Marine for over 42 years, retiring in 1988. He was united in marriage to Lenore Conklin at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in 2002. Lenore passed away in 2004. Ellsworth is survived by his stepchildren, the late Brian (Pat) Dixon, Maureen (Dan) Lambert, Noreen (David) Ruetz, and Doreen (David) Hunkel. He is further survived by step-nieces and nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services for Ellsworth will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1268 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend, WI on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be at the church prior to the funeral service from 10:30AM to noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019