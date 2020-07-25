Ellsworth E. ThebertFranklin - Passed away July 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving husband of Maribelle (Nee Jolliffe) Thebert. Beloved father of Suzette Thebert-Chern, Jacques (Victoria) Thebert, Andre (Carolyn) Thebert and Mimi Goller (Michael) Thebert. Dear grandpa of Henry, Andrew, Ryan, Alex, Clayton, Rachel, Vivian, Cyril and Calvin. Further survived by his beloved niece Diane Holstrom and other relatives and friends.Ellsworth enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942 and was assigned to the 384th Bomb Group Grafton Underwood England. After the war he flew the Berlin Airlift. He then graduated from Kansas State University as a Veterinarian in 1955 and provided healthcare for pets in the Milwaukee Area.The family extends a special thanks to Legacy Hospice especially Dawn for all their care given to Ellsworth.A visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel - Franklin on Thursday July 30th from 4-7 PM. Family and friends please meet at St. Martin of Tours Church (7963 S. 116th St. Franklin) on Friday July 31, 2020 for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.