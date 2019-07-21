|
Dzick, Ellyn A. (Nee McEachron) Age 80 years, resident of Shorewood. Passed peacefully on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James T. Dzick. Loving mother of Lynda (Patrick) Case, Bonnie (Jim) Jaynes, David Dzick and the late Dorothy Dzick Co. Mother-in-law of Dr. Eddy Co. Dear sister of Scott McEachron and the late Carol Browning. Proud grandma of Edward, Nikki, Ashley, Stewart, Olivia, Molly, Mitchell and the late Hailey. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ellyn touched the lives of everyone she met and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 5-7:00 PM at Northshore Funeral Services Chapel followed by the Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Internment will be private at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ellyn's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019