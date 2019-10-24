|
|
Ellyn F. Kreuser
Greenfield - (nee Schuerman)
Born to eternal life on October 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of James for 68 years. Loving Mother of Cynthia (Stephen) Martinez, Sandra (Brian) Russell, Nancy (Keith) Jenkins and Joan (Roberto) Gutierrez. Dear grandmother of Heather (Kevin) Last, Bradley (Rachelle) Russell, Christina (Andrew) VanWychen, Roberto Gutierrez and Aliya Jenkins. Great grandmother of Kaden Russell, Brynn Last, Koleton Russell, Brooke Last and Nora Russell. Also survived and loved by her sisters, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S 58th St, Milwaukee on Monday, October 28, 9 AM - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019