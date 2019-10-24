Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
3722 S 58th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
3722 S 58th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellyn Kreuser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellyn F. Kreuser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellyn F. Kreuser Notice
Ellyn F. Kreuser

Greenfield - (nee Schuerman)

Born to eternal life on October 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of James for 68 years. Loving Mother of Cynthia (Stephen) Martinez, Sandra (Brian) Russell, Nancy (Keith) Jenkins and Joan (Roberto) Gutierrez. Dear grandmother of Heather (Kevin) Last, Bradley (Rachelle) Russell, Christina (Andrew) VanWychen, Roberto Gutierrez and Aliya Jenkins. Great grandmother of Kaden Russell, Brynn Last, Koleton Russell, Brooke Last and Nora Russell. Also survived and loved by her sisters, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S 58th St, Milwaukee on Monday, October 28, 9 AM - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline