|
|
Joers, Elmer A. Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, August 15, 2019, age 93. Dad of Kathleen (Tim) Janczak and Robert (fiancee Anne Laird) Joers. Grandpa of Christopher (Sarah) Joers and Michelle (Steve) Kaczmarowski. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn. Visitation will be held at ST. PETER IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7801 W. Acacia St., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Oak Village Memory Care Community in Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019