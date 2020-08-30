1/
Elmer A. Wohlers
Elmer A. Wohlers

Born to Eternal Life August 26, 2020 age 81 years. Beloved husband of 59 years to Clarice (Nee Sorgatz). Visitation Sunday August 30 at Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church 1650 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield from 1:30 PM until the time of funeral service at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers if desired memorials to Christ the Lord Building Program, Martin Luther College New Ulm, MN or Wisconsin Lutheran High School would be appreciated. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family is asking all in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:30 PM
Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church
AUG
30
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Al and Debbie Vetting
Acquaintance
