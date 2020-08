Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmer G. Gunn



Elmer G. Gunn, 79, passed away August 1, 2020.



Elmer is survived by his wife Shirley, son Patrick, daughters in law, Lynn and Janette (Robert), grandchildren PJ, Cody, Annabella and Eliana, sisters Bonnie and Sue, along with nieces and nephews. Due to the threat of Covid 19, a celebration of his life is planned for August 1, 2021.









