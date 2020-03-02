Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Odanah, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Odanah, WI
Elmer J. "Jay Boy" McBride


1942 - 2020
Elmer J. "Jay Boy" McBride Notice
Elmer J. "Jay Boy" McBride

Milwaukee - Age 78, Of Milwaukee, WI passed away Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Odanah, WI, the son of George and Philomene McBride. Elmer was a proud member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia for 52 years before her passing on Nov. 17, 2019. Loving father of Lisa (Benjamin) Lindemann, Amy (Jeffery) McBride-Schmidt, and Beth (Craig) McBride-Haydock. Proud grandpa "Poppy" of Phoebe, Ascher, Jessie, Jenna, Joshua, and Telesilla. Godfather to Renee Teague Parent, Michael Picotte, and Mary Picotte Filsinger. He is further survived by siblings Cecelia George, Phyllis Lenda, Margaret McBride, Ella (Jerry) Teague, and Carol (James) Wilcox. He was predeceased by his parents Philomene and George F. McBride and brothers Richard and George.

Elmer retired from Miller Brewing Co. after 27 years of service. He was the owner of Jay's painting for 25 years. He worked at the Milwaukee Catholic Home and the Jewish Home for many years after he retired. At the age of 62, he put down the paint brush and retired from painting. He then worked as a school bus driver at Johnson School Bus for many years driving routes all over Mequon. He loved watching football, NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Elmer.

Visitation will be held on Wed. March 4 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 5 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Additional visitation for Elmer will be held on Sat. March 7 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odanah, WI from 10 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow the Mass at the Bad River Cemetery in Odanah, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
