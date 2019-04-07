Schwalbach, Elmer J. Aged 97 years old, passed away on April 3, 2019 to be with his beloved wife, of over 61 years, Audrey (nee Raasch). He leaves behind his loving children Patricia (Jim) Noonan III, Charles (Debby) Schwalbach, Barb Schwalbach, and Robert Schwalbach. His grandchildren Jim (Shannon) Noonan IV, Rebecca (Paul) Oestreich, Andrea (Steve) Hembree, Keri (Brent) Bakazan, Matt (Stacey) Schwalbach, along with his great-grandchildren Jim V, Jacob, Josh, Ella, and Emma Noonan, Benjamin Oestreich, Owen and Landon Hembree, Darren Bakazan, and Lincoln Schwalbach will miss him dearly. Elmer also leaves behind his sister Adell Czarnecki and brother-in-law Daniel Matysik, along with many other relatives, friends, and neighbors. Elmer proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp serving in the South Pacific during WWII. He is a member of American Legion Post 449. Elmer was also proud of being a double veteran of W.E.P.Co for over 40 years. Elmer enjoyed his years of fishing, bait casting, years of fun at Hunter's Lake, and in his earlier years speed skating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 3:30 PM - 4:45 PM at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5 PM.



