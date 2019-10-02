Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Gregory the Great
3160 S. 63rd St.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Gregory the Great
More Obituaries for Elmer Gall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer L. Gall


1925 - 2019
Elmer L. Gall Notice
Elmer L. Gall

Eagle River - Entered God's Kingdom Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Loving dad of Pat, Diane, Mark, Denise, Steven and Paul. Proud grandpa of 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Elmer is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10AM-10:45AM at Saint Gregory the Great (3160 S. 63rd St. Milwaukee, WI 53219), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
