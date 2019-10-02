|
Elmer L. Gall
Eagle River - Entered God's Kingdom Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Loving dad of Pat, Diane, Mark, Denise, Steven and Paul. Proud grandpa of 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Elmer is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10AM-10:45AM at Saint Gregory the Great (3160 S. 63rd St. Milwaukee, WI 53219), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019