Nyblade, Elmer "Jim" Passed away, Monday, May 27. 2019 age 89 years. Beloved husband for 65 years of Shirley. Loving father of Judy (Tony) and Jean (Robby). Dear grandfather of David (Sarah), Ryan (Amanda) and Lori (Dewey). Great-grandpa of Alec, Austin, Hailey, Emmalee, Evelynn, Alixandra, Olivia and Isabella. Fond brother of Ellen Bohman, Kenneth (Dottie), the late Ruth Skowronski, Grace Budzien and Donald Nyblade. Special "Dad" of Charlotte (Brian) Pesch and family. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitaion THURSDAY, May 30, 2019 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Funeral Services at 12 Noon. Entombment and military honors at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Jim was retiree of Dohrn Transit, a proud member of Teamsters Local 200 and a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
