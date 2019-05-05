|
Lambrecht, Elmer P. Called Home to the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Veronica (nee Spaight). Loving father of Maggie (Mike) Kowalski and step-father of Marcus (Cassia) Dippo, Nancy Perleberg and Melissa Evans. Dear grandfather of Amanda (Kyle) McKellips, Joseph (Nikki) Martinez, Kristiana Perleberg, Nicholas (Annette) Perleberg, Alanis Penzkover, Sam (Teresa) Dippo and Wilson Dippo. Proud great-grandfather of Caden, Kenna, Vahla, Connor, Ghin and Zack. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife Audrey (nee Nielsen) and his son John David. Elmer retired from State of Wisconsin Job Service after 40 years of service. Special thank you to the staff at Shorehaven for the wonderful care provided. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, at SHOREHAVEN CHAPEL, 1305 W Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, from 12 PM until the Funeral Service at 2 PM. Entombment will be held on Saturday, May 11, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13250 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield at 10 AM (meet in the green parking area).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019