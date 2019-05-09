|
|
Schultz, Elmer Elmer Ernst Arnold Schultz, 92, Oshkosh, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born April 4, 1927 to the late Edwin and Amanda Schultz near Neosho, WI. He served in the Army from June 1945 until January 1947. Elmer graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Elmer worked as a civil engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation until retirement in 1989. He is survived by his daughters: Lynne (Michael) Mischker, Sandra Schultz (Tom Zornow) and Christine (Tim) Marek. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents, brothers: Arnold, Walter, and Raymond, and sisters: Ida Weege and Alice Rozek. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Evergreen Retirement Community, 1130 N. Westfield St., Oshkosh. Inurnment will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2019