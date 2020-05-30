Elmer Smith, Jr
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Brenda Smith. Loving father of Curt (Doris) Harrison, Kevin Scott (Tina)Smith, and Debora (Dr. C.D) Childs. Proud grandfather. He is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.