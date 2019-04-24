|
Matter, Elmer W. Age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee WI, one of six children to Herbert and Lydia Matter. Elmer retired after 35+ years working for the Wisconsin Telephone Company (AT&T) followed by 15 years working for the City of Brookfield in the Sign and Building Inspection department. He was a devoted member of Capitol Drive Lutheran Church where he took leadership roles as Council President and several other support positions during 60+ years. He provided leadership within the Boy Scouts of America and was an active member in the Cosmopolitan International whose charter was to fight diabetes. Most important to Elmer was providing love and support to his family. His four grandchildren and four great grandchildren were the pride of his life. Warm and loving husband to Nita, who preceded him in death. Elmer is survived by his sons John and Andy (Cari), grandchildren Emily (Paul) Peterson, Christopher (Rianna), Abigail and Ashley Matter, and four great grandchildren, sister Arlene Fantone, many other special friends and relatives. Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1st beginning at 4:00 PM, with a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Burial at Valhalla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elmer's name to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019