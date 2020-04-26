Services
Elmer W. Weidner

Entered Eternal Life on April 18, 2020, at age 89. Loving husband of Lucille (nee Reisig) for 67 years. Dear father of John. Beloved uncle of Mary (Ed) Meekins, Jim (Maria) Reisig, Linda (Mike) Schnell, Bill (Katy) Reisig, and Tim Reisig. Also loved by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his sisters Irene Jaeger and Delores Marshall, and brothers Walter, Harold, and Donald.

Due to the current health situation, services will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020
