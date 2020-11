Elona V. Barbian (Nee Collard)Oak Creek - Passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at age 85. Due to covid instructions private family services were held on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all to attend when it's safe to gather. To view the obituary and funeral service please visit the Heritage website.Rest in peace mom, we love you!