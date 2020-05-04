Elroy A. Knepprath
Cedarburg - Tuesday, April 28, 2020, age 88. Survived by wife Iris (nee Guetzke), sons Dean (Candie) and Keith (Deb), former daughter-in-law Mary, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother Allen (LaVerne) other family and friends. Elroy retired from American Can Company and was a 50 year member of the Cedarburg Fire Dept. Family services May 7th at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery West Mequon with Military Rites. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
