|
|
Norgel, Elroy A. 89 years, 5 months, Pewaukee and Harshaw, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Nee Gorski) Norgel. Loving father of Roger (the late Skip Howell) and Todd (Lisa) Norgel. Special grandfather to Kyrstin Ann and Alex Todd Norgel. Dear brother-in-law to Judith Ann Krenz. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Elroy was born in Milwaukee on February 27, 1930, a son of the late Alexander and Alvina Norgel. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and honorably served during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid reader and took an interest in military history. Elroy was a machinist by trade; however he greatly enjoyed the last 20 + years of employment with the Pewaukee Recycling Center, a position he held until his passing. For the last 14 years, Elroy enjoyed his deer and bird family in Harshaw, WI. He will be sadly missed. Private family services were held. A memorial service will be announced. For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the Honor Flight, or to the . "Dearest Husband and Father: May This Last Flight You Take To Your New Home Bring You Peace and Comfort Under God's Watchful Care!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019