Loving wife of the late Walter R. Eggert and former wife of the late Rocco Postorino. Loving mother of Robert Postorino and step-mother of David (Lisa) Eggert. Special grandmother of Timothy, Kristen, and Leslie Eggert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Olga, Mila, Nick and Regina.
Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 A.M-12:00 Noon. Funeral Services at 12:00 Noon. Entombment to follow Wisconsin Memorial Park. (Please meet at the green parking area located inside the cemetery entrance at 1:15 P.M.)
Elsa was an avid reader, walker, and was in numerous card clubs. She also enjoyed bowling, and won many trophies. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019