Elsa (Zutkowski) Gawrilenko
Elsa Gawrilenko (nee Zutkowski)

Found peace October 15, 2020 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Walter Gawrilenko. Dear mother of Helmut (Nancy) Zendek and the late Walter (the late Karen) Zendek. Grandmother of Walter (Pamela) Zendek, Matthew Zendek, and Andrew Zendek. Sister of Trudi (the late Lawrence) Bauerlein. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 21st, at 5:00 PM at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation 4:00 PM until time of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
