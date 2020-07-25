1/
Elsa P. Byrnes
1936 - 2020
Elsa P. Byrnes

7/25/36-7/23/20

Elsa was born in Milwaukee to William and Bergetta Pabst. She grew up in Milwaukee, raised a family in Oconomowoc and eventually moved to Scottsdale, AZ. She earned a BA Degree in Education ('59) from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. In addition, Elsa was an alum from Milwaukee Holy Angels Academy ('55). She is survived by six children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by spouse, Michael R. Byrnes, granddaughter Ali Raddatz, and brother, William Pabst Jr.

Elsa's greatest joys in life were her family, friends, and dogs. A devout Catholic, Elsa attended Mass daily with "The God Squad", and volunteered for her parish. Above all, Elsa will be remembered for her uncompromising devotion to her children, her love of travel, her renowned bratwurst parties, and her inherited appreciation for beer. We were lucky to call her our mom. She will be missed.

Burial at Forest Home Cemetery and private services for family to be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
