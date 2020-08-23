Elsie A. Chattillion



Elsie A. Chattillion, age 97 passed away peacefully August 14, 2020, in Greenfield, Wisconsin. She was born August 30, 1922, in Columbia, Illinois. to Edward and Charlotte (Luetzelschwab) Sander.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur A. Chattillion, and her sisters, Edna Kossina and Frieda Yeida.



She is survived by her daughters Ramona (Kenneth) Peterson, Anita (George) Bielinski, and Annette Wagner. She is further survived by grandchildren Perry (Amy) Peterson, Jennifer (Scot) Werner, Christopher (Julie) Bielinski, Steven Bielinski, and eight great-grandchildren.



Her body was donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.









