Elsie "Betty" Kulpa
(nee Guddat) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mom of Nancy (Mark) Maciejewski, Pat (fiancé Neil) Kulpa, and Peggy Kulpa. Proud grandmother of Stacy (Tim), Kristin, Thomas (Melissa), Amy (Mark), Jamie (Joseph), Jennifer, Paula, and Todd. Great-grandmother of Nolan, Callen, Emma, Kyra, Alexis, Madison, Blake, Ellie, Aidan, and Carson. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 9:30-10:45am at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 3160 S. 63rd St, followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Gregory the Great Parish appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020