Elsie M. Sternig

Milwaukee - Was reunited with her loving husband Martin "Marty" and son Vincent on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the age of 95. Loving mom of Kathleen (Michael) Tesch, Richard (Shirley), Kenneth (Joanie), Jerome (Mary) and Carol (Travis) Potts. Beloved grandma of 13 and great-grandma of 14.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM, at St. Dominic Catholic Church Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

To receive this obit/directions text 1856443 to 414-301-6422.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019
