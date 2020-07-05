1/
Elsie Mae Bergeron
Elsie Mae Bergeron

(Nee Erickson) Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29th, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of Paul J. Bergeron. Cherished mother of James (Diane), Arden (Susanne) and John Bergeron. Grandma of Desirae, Andrew, Alexander, Aimee and Zachary Bergeron. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Verna Erickson. She will further be remembered by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10th at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, WI., 53108, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON. Interment at Caledonia Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elsie's name to the church are deeply appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH

JUL
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH

Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
My deepest sympathies.
Heather Noll
