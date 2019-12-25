Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Elsie "Rusty" Stein

(Nee Kovac) Saturday, December 21, 2019. Age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Barb Stein, Scott (Sheryl) Stein. Proud Grandmother of Heather (Jordan) Fish and Jordan (fiancé Moriah). Great-Grandma of Avery. Also survived by special friends Bernie and Norma Palm and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28 at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019
