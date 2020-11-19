Elsie W. SteckMequon - February 17, 1923 - November 13, 2020.Elsie was born in Seneca, Kansas as part of a large farming family. She had seven brothers and sisters with whom she has been now been reunited. After finishing high school in Seneca, she moved to San Diego where she worked as an executive assistant at Consolidated Aircraft. There she met her future husband Art, to whom she was married for 53 years.She had one son, David (Hyndie) of Mequon, Wisconsin. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole), Kyle (Jamie), Drew (Katie), Nicholas, Tyler (Mary) and Shelby along with five great-grandchildren.Elsie loved the game of Bridge and competed in tournaments for many years of her life. She also loved gardening and tending to her roses.She was most recently a resident at Newcastle Place where she lived from 2011 until her death. The family wishes to thank the staff and other residents of Newcastle for making her stay such a pleasant one.Services will be private, at a later date in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the San Diego Aerospace Museum, where Art worked in his later years.