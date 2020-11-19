1/1
Elsie W. Steck
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie W. Steck

Mequon - February 17, 1923 - November 13, 2020.

Elsie was born in Seneca, Kansas as part of a large farming family. She had seven brothers and sisters with whom she has been now been reunited. After finishing high school in Seneca, she moved to San Diego where she worked as an executive assistant at Consolidated Aircraft. There she met her future husband Art, to whom she was married for 53 years.

She had one son, David (Hyndie) of Mequon, Wisconsin. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole), Kyle (Jamie), Drew (Katie), Nicholas, Tyler (Mary) and Shelby along with five great-grandchildren.

Elsie loved the game of Bridge and competed in tournaments for many years of her life. She also loved gardening and tending to her roses.

She was most recently a resident at Newcastle Place where she lived from 2011 until her death. The family wishes to thank the staff and other residents of Newcastle for making her stay such a pleasant one.

Services will be private, at a later date in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the San Diego Aerospace Museum, where Art worked in his later years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved