|
|
Elvin Sorensen, Jr.
Milwaukee - Elvin R. "Al" Sorensen, Jr, aged 94, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at the Ovation Jewish Home, overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East Side. Al is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 72 years, his children: Gene (Anita), Thomas (Deborah), William (Sandra), David (Jessica), Mary (Thomas) Bivens, and Catherine (Scott) Cervoni, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Daniel, and grandson, Ryan Sorensen. The family would like to thank the many friends and excellent staff at Ovation Jewish Center who lovingly cared for Al for over 4 years. Military Honors will be held at 2pm on November 29, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182, followed by a memorial gathering from 5pm to 7pm, at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI 53130. We will gather after for a celebration of life at the Gas-Lite West. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Fisher House - Milwaukee VA www.fisherhousewi.org. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019