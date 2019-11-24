Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvin Sorensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvin Sorensen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvin Sorensen Jr. Notice
Elvin Sorensen, Jr.

Milwaukee - Elvin R. "Al" Sorensen, Jr, aged 94, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at the Ovation Jewish Home, overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East Side. Al is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 72 years, his children: Gene (Anita), Thomas (Deborah), William (Sandra), David (Jessica), Mary (Thomas) Bivens, and Catherine (Scott) Cervoni, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Daniel, and grandson, Ryan Sorensen. The family would like to thank the many friends and excellent staff at Ovation Jewish Center who lovingly cared for Al for over 4 years. Military Honors will be held at 2pm on November 29, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182, followed by a memorial gathering from 5pm to 7pm, at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI 53130. We will gather after for a celebration of life at the Gas-Lite West. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Fisher House - Milwaukee VA www.fisherhousewi.org. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline