Connelly, Elvira "Vera" Elvira "Vera" Connelly, 90, died peacefully at her residence on Monday, August 12, 2019. Vera was born on April 29, 1929 the daughter of the late Ladislao and Micaela (Dominguez) Manriquez. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Vera will be fondly remembered for her story telling, Mexican cuisine, love of golf and the Milwaukee Brewers. Also preceded in death by her beloved son, James "Jimmy" Breznik; brothers, Rudolph, Arthur, Robert; sisters, Consuelo, Amparo, Gloria, Raquel and Grace. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Brook Gardens Assisted Living, Lake Mills; Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek; and Claussen Funeral Home, Lake Mills. Per Vera's request there will be no formal service. FLY HIGH AUNTIE 'V' www.claussenfuneralhome .com
