Services
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI 53551
(920) 648-2514
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira "Vera" Connelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvira "Vera" Connelly Notice
Connelly, Elvira "Vera" Elvira "Vera" Connelly, 90, died peacefully at her residence on Monday, August 12, 2019. Vera was born on April 29, 1929 the daughter of the late Ladislao and Micaela (Dominguez) Manriquez. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Vera will be fondly remembered for her story telling, Mexican cuisine, love of golf and the Milwaukee Brewers. Also preceded in death by her beloved son, James "Jimmy" Breznik; brothers, Rudolph, Arthur, Robert; sisters, Consuelo, Amparo, Gloria, Raquel and Grace. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Brook Gardens Assisted Living, Lake Mills; Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek; and Claussen Funeral Home, Lake Mills. Per Vera's request there will be no formal service. FLY HIGH AUNTIE 'V' www.claussenfuneralhome .com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvira's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline