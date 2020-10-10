1/1
Elwood B. "Woody" Tews
Brown Deer - Passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Elizabeth Residence in Bayside. Preceded in death by his wife Nancy and sons Craig and Keith. He is survived by sons Grant (Diane), Kurtiss (Joan) as well as four grandchildren, Rebecca (Duane), Benjamin (Andrea), Timothy (Sally) and P. Anna (Lew) and 17 great-grandchildren.

A proud US Army veteran of WWII, Woody was seldom seen without his "Patton's Third Army Thunderbolt" cap. He returned from the Army in 1946 and worked at Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company until his retirement in 1981.

Up until October 2019, he was always the first to arrive and last to leave the Milwaukee County Lunch program held at Elks Lodge #46.

An avid baseball enthusiast, Woody enjoyed managing the Big Eight Softball league in Milwaukee and watching every Brewers game.

Special thanks to all of the staff at Elks Lunch Program and Elizabeth Residence.

Due to the COVID virus, services will be private.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
