Emanuel "Sam" Burgarino

Emanuel "Sam" Burgarino Notice
Burgarino, Emanuel "Sam" Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, March 24, 2019, age 76 years. Loving fiance of Denise Dixon. Brother of Mary Ann (Walter) Jarowsky. Nephew of Tony (Darlene) Burgarino. Special friend of Sandy and Jim Wilber and Darren and Dean (Kris) Wilber. Preceded in death by his parents Sylvester "Shaver" and Ann Burgarino. Also survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Special Olympics or Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
