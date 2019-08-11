Services
Emil Bross Notice
Bross, Emil Passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Tschmelak). Loving dad of Rose (Chris) Potters and Wally Juta. Further survived by other family and friends. Retiree of Falk Corporation. Funeral services will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. Entombment Tuesday August 13th at 11:00 am at Forest Home Cemetery, please meet at the cemetery office.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
