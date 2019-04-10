Services
Emil F. Cacchione Notice
Cacchione, Emil F. Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 86. Emil was born in the town of Campobosso, Italy, on December 3, 1932 to Joseph and Antoinette. Emil was a National Guard before serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1949-1953. He worked as an iron worker; member of Local 8 and later as a millwright; member of UBC Local 2337. Emil was a licensed instrumental rated pilot. He loved flying his airplane, hunting and building things. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn (nee Dionne) of 64 years, children; the late Joseph (Tammy), Mark (Valinda), Patti (Joseph) Bender, Richard, Marie (Steve) Weber. Further survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters; Louise and Agnes, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 12 PM until the Funeral Service at 2 PM. Private interment at St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
