Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
12700 W. Howard
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
12700 W. Howard
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Emil J. Dlapa

Emil J. Dlapa Notice
Dlapa, Emil J. Of New Berlin. Passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Beverly. Best dad ever to Dawn (Brad) Mossing, Linda (Scott Bennett) Luna, the late David, Jayne (Clif) Albino, Lori (Jim) Warzinski, Stephen (Brenda), Diane (Scott) Hedding, and Judy (Eric) Rosynek. Bestest grandpa of 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters, Helen, Roseann, Irene, Anne, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his brother, Rudy, and his best friend, Cliff. Visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 12700 W. Howard, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 7PM. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11AM . Emil loved camping, gardening, and dartball. He was a long-time member of the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
