Emil Leonard Sabol
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil Leonard Sabol

Born to Eternal Life Thu., June 11, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of Betty Paulson Sabol for 56 years. Cherished father of Deborah A. (James G. Williams) Sabol-Williams and Sharon (Christopher Rollo) Sabol. Loving grandfather of Jack G. (Sarah) Kolb-Williams, Thomas (Jaclyn Stano) Rollo, Ted J. (Molly McManus) Sabol-Williams, and James (Jennifer Rietzler) Rollo. Dearest brother of Dorothy (John) Novakovich and brother-in-law of Beatrice (the late Charles) Reiter, Edwin (Georgette) Paulson, and Gladys (the late Robert) Paulson. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Matthew Sabol and Julia Boldyzar Sabol; father-in-law John Edwin Paulson and mother-in-law Ellen Nilsson Paulson; brothers John (Catherine) Sabol, Matthew Sabol, infant William Sabol, and twin Leonard Sabol; sisters Ann (William) Bantz, Irene (Emil) Shimo, Julie (George) Major, Mildred (Wilfred) Tunney, and Mary (Phillip) Rutan; and brother-in-law Donald (Edna) Paulson. Loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private services with military honors will be held in Wauwatosa, WI, and in Emil's hometown, Monessen, PA.

In recent years, Emil (Sonny) enjoyed regular visits to the Zoo in all seasons and weather, watching the animals and happy children. Like many eastern Europeans, his father and uncles immigrated to Monessen from Slovakia in 1906.

If desired, memorials in Emil's name to the following nonprofit organizations would be appreciated: Zoological Society of Milwaukee, 10005 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI, 53226 and/or Greater Historical Society of Monessen, 505 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA, 15062. Insert "Emil L. Sabol" in the check's note field. Thank you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved