|
|
Cialdini, Emil M. Emil was born to this life on December 15, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is born to eternal life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death and joins his parents Alfredo and Maria, brother Edward, sisters Mary Alice Weber and Teresa Jost. Survived by his beloved nieces and nephews; Jim, Jo Ann Miller, the late Janet Dault, Dean and Brian Weber, Patrick and Tom Jost, their children, in-laws, cousins, and many friends. Special friend and companion of Nancy Mack. Emil was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard as an electronic technician. He served at a Loran Station on Iwo Jima and on the C.G. Cutter Mackinaw. He was a life member of the Louis Travis AMVETS Post #14, and served as Commander for 5 years. He was proud of his volunteer work with WI. We Care, and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. He was a member of the Italian Community Center and an honorary member of the Vagabond Ski and Social Club. Emil worked as a Quality Control Supervisor at A.C./Delco for 32 years. Although the role he played in the Apollo Space Program was minor, his life's proudest moment was the landing of Man on the Moon. Visitation THURSDAY, July 11, 2019 at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Military Honors to follow. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Church of Immaculate Conception are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019